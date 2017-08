Alvvays are releasing their sophomore album, Antisocialites, next month, and today they’ve shared a third single from it following “In Undertow” and “Dreams Tonite.” It’s a bouncy and extremely catchy one called “Plimsoll Punks,” and they say it’s a response track to Television Personalities’ 1995 track “Part-Time Punks.” Listen to it below.

Antisocialites is out 9/8 Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.