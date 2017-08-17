Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – “Soul & Cigarette” Video

Daniele-Luppi-Soul-And-Cigarette-video-1502979125

Back in 2011, the Italian composer Daniele Luppi teamed up with Danger Mouse for Rome, an album that heavily featured both Jack White and Norah Jones. Today, Luppi is announcing a follow-up album, and he made this one with some profoundly different collaborators. Luppi made MILANO, out this fall, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs leader Karen O and with New York postpunks Parquet Courts. And he’s just shared a video for the laconic, rambling Parquet Courts collab “Soul And Cigarette.” Luppi put together the low-tech video himself. Check it out below, via Pitchfork.

MILANO is out 10/27 on 30th Century.

Tags: Daniele Luppi, Karen O, Parquet Courts