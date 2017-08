Earlier this year, the Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon (otherwise known as former music critic Rollie Pemberton) came back after a long silence with the Kaytranada-produced single “My Crew (Wooo).” Today, he’s followed that track up with “Don’t Talk To Me,” an honest and forthright track about life and career struggles that still sounds hard. Check it out below.

The “Don’t Talk To Me” single is out now on eOne Canada.