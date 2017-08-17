Julie & The Wrong Guys – “Love & Leaving”

Julie & The Wrong Guys is the new project matching indie rock veteran Julie Doiron with a hard-hitting rock band heavily sourced from Toronto’s Cancer Bats. We shared their single “You Wanted What I Wanted” last month, and today they return with another banger from their self-titled debut album via Noisey. “Love & Leaving” chugs and churns with the brute force of a hardcore band trying its hand at arena rock, and Doiron’s melodies lends a sense of beauty to the sonic violence. Essentially it’s a very solid straight-ahead rock song, and you can hear it below.

Julie & The Wrong Guys is out 9/8 on Dine Alone.