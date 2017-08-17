Justin Bieber & BloodPop – “Friends”

Justin Bieber hasn’t released too much music in 2017, but what he has released has been absolutely dominating the charts; Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” remix, which features Bieber, is still #1 on the Hot 100 after months. And today, Bieber shared a new track, one that’s not just him showing up on someone else’s song. “Friends” is a collaboration with BloodPop, the Grimes collaborator who used to record as Blood Diamonds and who worked with Bieber on some tracks from the Purpose, including “Sorry.” “Friends” is a fizzy dance-pop song about reaching out to an ex, seeing if you can still be in each other’s lives. It’s a pretty good song! Listen below.

The “Friends” single is out now on GENPOP/RBMG/Def Jam/Republic.