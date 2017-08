UK producer Actress released a new album, AZD, earlier this year, and today he’s shared a video for “Falling Rizlas” from it that was directed by underground auteur Dean Blunt. It’s a creeping black-and-white slo-mo shot of a forensics investigator cleaning up a crime scene. Check it out below and revisit our recent interview with Actress.

AZD is out now via Ninja Tune.