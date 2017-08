Mercy On Me is the title of a new graphic novel written by Reinhard Kleist that celebrates the life and mythology of Nick Cave. The book tells Cave’s story from his early years through the time he spent performing in Birthday Party as well as the Bad Seeds. Cave calls the book a “terrifying conflation of Cave songs, biographical half-truths and complete fabulations.” Mercy On Me is out 9/7 by way of First Second/SelfMadeHero and you can preorder it here. Watch a trailer below.