Brand New’s Fifth Album Science Fiction Is Out Now

UPDATE: Brand New’s fifth album, Science Fiction, is on sale now after being sent to fans via CD earlier today — digital downloads are available now and physical editions will ship in October. Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Lit Me Up”

02 “Can’t Get It Out”

03 “Waste”

04 “Same Logic/Teeth”

05 “Could Never Be Heaven”

06 “137”

07 “Out Of Mana”

08 “In The Water”

09 “Desert”

10 “No Control”

11 “451”

12 “Batter Up”

It hasn’t popped up on streaming services just yet, but it seems like it’s only a matter of time.

//

Earlier this week, Brand New launched a pre-order for their long-awaited fifth album, and today select people who pre-ordered it received CDs in the mail from their label containing what seems to be the new album. Someone uploaded photos of the package onto Reddit, and another person live-streamed the album on a private Brand New fan Facebook group, and from that others Shazammed it and discovered that the new album is apparently called Science Fiction and found some song titles: “Out Of Mana,” “In The Water,” “Desert,” “451,” and “No Control.” Here’s the album artwork:

And here’s some more info that people have pulled up:

One song, 61 minutes and 27 seconds long, titled "44.5902N104.7146W.” Coordinates lead to the Devil’s Tower National Monument (Wyoming). pic.twitter.com/kvjXX0975g — Brand New Archive (@BrandNewArchive) August 17, 2017

A closer look at the CD and insert. pic.twitter.com/yCtGxSx8Iy — Brand New Archive (@BrandNewArchive) August 17, 2017

Text on the CD insert is from 2001: A Space Odyssey. (h/t @roryvaux) pic.twitter.com/DFS5RzpORC — Brand New Archive (@BrandNewArchive) August 17, 2017

We’ve reached out to Brand New’s representatives for clarification and more details.