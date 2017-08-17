MTV Unplugged Is Getting Yet Another Reboot And First Up Is Shawn Mendes

MTV Unplugged was a force in the early ’90s, welcoming major stars like Nirvana, Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Phil Collins, and more to record intimate acoustic shows that were televised on the network. (Clapton and Nirvana both won Grammy Awards for the live recordings of their respective performances.) The series has been revived a few times since its peak; in March of 2010, MTV gave Adam Lambert an Unplugged special, and the last live taping of the show took place in Los Angeles in 2014, when Miley Cyrus debuted cuts from her album Bangerz. Variety reports that the latest iteration of the acoustic show is scheduled to air 9/8 and will feature Shawn Mendes. A typical Unplugged show will include stripped-down versions of an artist’s original songs as well as a cover or two. Mendes’ video for “Treat You Better” is up for Best Pop Video at the VMAs this year and he’s slated to perform at the ceremony on 8/27.