Stream Brand New Science Fiction

Brand New launched a pre-order for their fifth album earlier this week, and soon after people started getting CDs in the mail containing it. It then went up order on their Procrastinate! Music Traitors website and now, a couple days later, the album is available on streaming services. It’s Brand New’s first new album since 2009’s Daisy, though they’ve been relatively active (by their standards) in the last couple years, re-releasing some old demos and putting out a few new songs along the way. Stream it below.

<a href="http://brandnewofficial.bandcamp.com/album/science-fiction" target="_blank">Science Fiction by Brand New</a>

Science Fiction is out now via Procrastinate! Music Traitors. Revisit our list of the best Brand New songs — we’ll have something longer on the new album early next week.