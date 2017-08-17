Game Theory – “No Love” (Feat. Aimee Mann)

Last year, a Kickstarter was launched to help complete Game Theory’s first new album in 20 years, based on notes and recordings that Scott Miller left behind after he died in 2013. That album is called Supercalifragile and it’s finally coming out soon. Copies of the CD/LP started shipping out to Kickstarter backers earlier this month, and it looks like it’ll be making its way to digital services soon enough, as well. Today, the first single from the album was released — it’s called “No Love” and features vocals from Aimee Mann. Listen to it via Tidal below.

Supercalifragile is out 8/24.