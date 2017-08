Last week, Alice Glass released her first new solo song in two years, “Without Love.” In fact, it was only her second solo song ever after her departure from Crystal Castles back in 2015, but that song (“Stillbirth“) doesn’t show up on her brand-new EP, which was just quietly released. Her debut self-titled EP does feature six other tracks, though (including “Without Love”), and you can listen to the whole thing below.

The Alice Glass EP is out now via Loma Vista Recordings.