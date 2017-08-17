Killer Mike Selling Anti-Confederate Merch

It’s been two years since Killer Mike wrote an op-ed about the Confederate flag flying on the lawn of the South Carolina Statehouse, which was removed in the wake of Dylann Roof’s murder of nine black parishioners at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church. But if anything, as the events in Charlottesville over the weekend have shown, we’ve regressed as a country since then. So now, Mike has decided to take another stand by selling anti-Confederate “Check The Scoreboard” merch on Daylight Curfew, depicting a scoreboard with the Confederate States Of America at 0 points and the United States Of America at 1. Check out the shirts, mugs, and more here.