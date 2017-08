As part of A$AP Mob’s Awgest: Month Of The Mob release blitz, A$AP Ferg is following up last year’s Always Strive And Prosper with the new Still Striving mixtape. We’ve heard the Migos collab “Who Dat” and the star-studded “East Coast (Remix),” and now the full 12-track project has arrived. Meek Mill, Cam’ron, Dave East, Lil Yachty, Nav, Playboi Carti, MadeInTYO, and more also have guest appearances, and you can listen below.

Still Striving is out now.