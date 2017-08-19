Clipping. – “The Deep”

The latest episode of the popular weekly public radio show This American Life is entitled “We Are In The Future,” so naturally the producers commissioned the futuristic art-rap trio Clipping. for an original song. That contribution, entitled “The Deep,” is a five-and-a-half minute rumbling epic “based on the underwater mythology of the 90s Detroit electro band Drexciya.” Endlessly entrancing, the song gradually builds pressure, with Daveed Digs at times evoking the likes of Ka, ScHoolboy Q, and even Andre 3000 as he goes. “We Are The Future” is out tomorrow, but you can hear “The Deep” now below.