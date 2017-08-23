King Krule – “Czech One” Video

King Krule’s debut album 6 Feet Beneath The Moon was released back in 2013, and since then project mastermind Archy Marshall has kept busy producing hip-hop tracks, rapping on hip-hop tracks, dropping tracks that sound like King Krule under monikers that aren’t King Krule, and releasing a mixed-media project with his brother Jack. But now, Marshall finally seems ready to properly return to the project that first introduced us to the young soulful enigma.
“Czech One,” King Krule’s brand new single from an upcoming 7″, is another deep-voiced, lost-soul meditation that feels like a natural extension of 6 Feet’s shapeless singularity. The hypnotic British songwriter hits a sweet spot between Sampha, BadBadNotGood, and Toro Y Moi’s Samantha mixtape without really sounding like any of them — evoking a woozy, maudlin mood through soft pings, muted percussion, and fluttering harmonies. The narcotic video by director Frank Lebon mirrors that vibe, taking place primarily on a “flight” between London and LA. Watch below.
Tour dates:
10/21 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/28 Montreal, CAN @ Corona Theatre
10/29 Toronto, CAN @ Danforth Music Hall
10/30 Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/03 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/04 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/05 Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre
11/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
11/20 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
11/21 London, UK @ Koko
11/22 London, UK @ Koko
11/23 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
11/26 Paris, France @ Casino De Paris
11/28 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
11/29 Lyon, France @ L’Epicerie Moderne
11/30 Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik
12/01 Cologne, Germany @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck
12/03 Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel and Gefahrlich
12/04 Berlin, Germany @ Astra
12/05 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
12/08 Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern
12/10 Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg
12/11 Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
12/13 Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
12/14 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
12/15 Glasgow, UK @ SWG6
The “Czech One” b/w “Dum Surfer” 7″ is out 9/13 via True Panther Sounds/XL Recordings.