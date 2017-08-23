King Krule – “Czech One” Video

King Krule’s debut album 6 Feet Beneath The Moon was released back in 2013, and since then project mastermind Archy Marshall has kept busy producing hip-hop tracks, rapping on hip-hop tracks, dropping tracks that sound like King Krule under monikers that aren’t King Krule, and releasing a mixed-media project with his brother Jack. But now, Marshall finally seems ready to properly return to the project that first introduced us to the young soulful enigma.

“Czech One,” King Krule’s brand new single from an upcoming 7″, is another deep-voiced, lost-soul meditation that feels like a natural extension of 6 Feet’s shapeless singularity. The hypnotic British songwriter hits a sweet spot between Sampha, BadBadNotGood, and Toro Y Moi’s Samantha mixtape without really sounding like any of them — evoking a woozy, maudlin mood through soft pings, muted percussion, and fluttering harmonies. The narcotic video by director Frank Lebon mirrors that vibe, taking place primarily on a “flight” between London and LA. Watch below.

Tour dates:

10/21 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/28 Montreal, CAN @ Corona Theatre

10/29 Toronto, CAN @ Danforth Music Hall

10/30 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/31 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/03 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/04 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/05 Vancouver, CAN @ Vogue Theatre

11/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

11/20 Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

11/21 London, UK @ Koko

11/22 London, UK @ Koko

11/23 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/26 Paris, France @ Casino De Paris

11/28 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

11/29 Lyon, France @ L’Epicerie Moderne

11/30 Zurich, Switzerland @ Rote Fabrik

12/01 Cologne, Germany @ Burgerhaus Stollwerck

12/03 Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel and Gefahrlich

12/04 Berlin, Germany @ Astra

12/05 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

12/08 Stockholm, Sweden @ Vasateatern

12/10 Amsterdam, Holland @ Melkweg

12/11 Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

12/13 Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

12/14 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

12/15 Glasgow, UK @ SWG6

The “Czech One” b/w “Dum Surfer” 7″ is out 9/13 via True Panther Sounds/XL Recordings.