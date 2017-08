On Thursday night at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Marijuana Deathsquads played new scores that they wrote to soundtrack 1920s experimental short films by Dada artists Hans Richter, Viking Eggeling, and Rene Clair. The Twin Cities-based noise collective recruited Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon to perform alongside them — Marijuana Deathsquads’ ringleader Ryan Olson also played in Gayngs — and you can watch some video of their performance below.