Last night, St. Vincent played her first show since releasing a new song, “New York,” and announcing her forthcoming Fear The Future tour. She has a new album on the way, of course — she recently talked a little about it in a new interview — and at last night’s festival set at Summer Sonic in Tokyo, she debuted a new song called “LA.” (She also played “New York,” but she previously performed that while dressed as a toilet.) Check out video of the new song via Tumblr below.