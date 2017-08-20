Morrissey Shares Eulogy For Dick Gregory

Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died this weekend and Morrissey has shared a eulogy for the late figure via his nephew’s Facebook page alongside a picture of the two of them together. Here’s the euology:

Dick Gregory, America’s last hope, dies, aged 84.

He knew how all aspects of the human condition connect to politics.

He was a man of thought and a man of action, when most of us cannot manage to be just one of either. He worked breathlessly – work, words, deeds. He demanded for all what was snatched by the few. He disturbed the White House, and he was too quick for the American print media. They will be pleased that he now ceases to be amongst us … as we are left with earth-threatening Trump, who will race into war in search of peace.

Morrissey

20 August 2017

Switzerland