Watch Britney Spears Cover Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About”

Britney Spears is still doing her Piece Of Me Las Vegas residency — though it’s scheduled to wrap up at the end of the year — and there aren’t many variations in her setlist from performance to performance. But last night she decided to sing a cover of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About.” She prefaced the cover by talking about the constant cycle of media attention: “One minute they tear you down and the next minute you’re on top of the world, but I’ve never really spoke about it… I’m a Southern girl, I’m from Louisiana, I’m from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about.” Watch video below.

