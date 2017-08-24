Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Last week, Taylor Swift blacked out her social media presence and she started this week off by sharing some snake teasers. Yesterday, she announced the title of her sixth album, Reputation, alongside the newspaper-themed cover art (and you thought print was dead!), and today we get the first single from said album. It’s called “Look What You Made Me Do,” it’s co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, and it seems to be a Kanye West diss track, with lyrics referencing their longstanding feud: “I don’t like your little games/ I don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play: of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.” Listen below.

The chorus contains “an interpolation of a melody” from Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.”

Reputation is out 11/10 via Big Machine. Alongside the album, Swift has partnered with Target to release two 72-page magazines featuring “personal poetry and photos, artwork by Taylor, handwritten lyrics, exclusive poster” and photos from the “Look What You Made Me Do” video shoot. There’s new merch up on her website, including snake rings and t-shirts, and she’s partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan on a program to get tickets to her upcoming tour to fans and not bots.

UPDATE: Here’s a preview of the video, which will premiere during Sunday’s VMAs.