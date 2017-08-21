Chvrches Star In A New Archie Comic

Chvrches will appear in a new Archie comic book series called The Archies. MTV News reports that the Scottish band will be depicted as mentors for the Riverdale gang’s new band, and Lauren Mayberry serves as a role model for Betty and Veronica. Chvrches first appear in “The Archies #2″ and will play a bigger role in a later installment of the series. Check out illustrations and a report on The Archies hosted by Meredith Graves below.

MTV News