King Krule Discusses Shelved Frank Ocean Collab: “I Don’t Think He Liked It”

If you’re part of King Krule hive, you’ve seen that Archy Marshall has been teasing new music over the last couple weeks — he’s mailed out posters to select fans and shared teaser videos — and today Marshall has confirmed some longstanding rumors that he once worked with Frank Ocean. In a new interview with Pitchfork, he says: “Frank was at my house, yeah. His work rate’s crazy; he creates album after album. I don’t know what goes through his head. He’s a different kind of cat. He came down and he wanted me to do something for his record, but I don’t think he liked it.” Obviously, whatever they worked on didn’t make the cut for Blonde (which turned 1 year old over the weekend — happy birthday!), but who knows when Ocean collabs could surface or if he’ll have a change of heart.

Here’s King Krule’s most recent teaser: