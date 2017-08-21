Sportscaster Drops 42 Travis Scott References In 3 Minutes

A newscaster recently took the opportunity to drop 42 references to Travis Scott in the 3 minutes he was allotted while filling in on KSBY-TV’s local news show. It’s similar in style to a recent reference-heavy Prodigy traffic report tribute, except Travis Scott is alive and well. At one point, the newscaster begs Scott to “please drop Astroworld” (his next mixtape); at another, he references Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands” and then notes that he recently saw Scott perform it live (presumably on his big bird) so it counts. The whole thing is………… intense. Watch it below.