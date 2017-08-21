Watch Bonnie Tyler Sing “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” During The Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse happened today. Have you heard about it? More importantly, have you heard our playlist? The only glaring omission from it is Bonnie Tyler’s eternal eclipse classic “Total Eclipse Of The Heart.” Tyler was on hand just a little bit ago to perform the track on a cruise ship whose trajectory lined up with the path of totality. She performed it while backed by Joe Jonas’ band DNCE. Check out some footage of the performance via Spin below.
Bonnie Tyler performs 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' live with @DNCE! We'll be playing this song on repeat all week long ❤️🎶 #EclipseonRoyal pic.twitter.com/9zSpuPyCMT
— Cruise Critic (@CruiseCritic) August 21, 2017