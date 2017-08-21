B.o.B On The Solar Eclipse: “The Moon Actually Generates Its Own Light”

B.o.B
CREDIT: Frazer Harrison/Getty

How do flat Earth truthers explain the phenomenon of a solar eclipse? Here’s renowned flat Earth truther B.o.B to drop some cold, hard truth on you:

Looking forward to B.o.B vs. Neil DeGrasse Tyson round two.

