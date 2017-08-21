B.o.B On The Solar Eclipse: “The Moon Actually Generates Its Own Light”

How do flat Earth truthers explain the phenomenon of a solar eclipse? Here’s renowned flat Earth truther B.o.B to drop some cold, hard truth on you:

it's so amazingly beautiful how the moon can pass in front of the sun multiple times in one day #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

It's so amazingly beautiful how the moon isn't visible before and after a total solar eclipse #SolarEclipse17 #FknScienceBro — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

so when the moon finally scoots over, will i be able to see it ??? #SolarEclipse2017 #FknScienceBro #LookingForTheMoon — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

@bobatl so the moon passes by us twice ? — Gio Bada$$ (@Sxmbv_) August 21, 2017

have u seen the moon ? https://t.co/4BriO8Dago — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

what's causing the eclipse then? — BS (@thisisBSbro) August 21, 2017

bro… this is a solar eclipse … not a lunar eclipse … have u seen the moon tho ? #lookingforthemoon #SolarEclipse2017 https://t.co/EcU8ApJ3JA — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

You realize that the only reason you see the moon in the first place is because the sun casts light on it right? All light is behind it now. — BoMonster (@Bo_Monster) August 21, 2017

according to a textbook yes, but the moon actually generates its own light https://t.co/PyUO2SHdmf — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

Rahu and Ketu… what they didn't teach you in school https://t.co/nmdF6fgbLz — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

a spherical object doesn't reflect/refract light evenly across its surface https://t.co/q8wYLhapqF — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

phase or no phase the same rules apply https://t.co/BsD2CMkaBE — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

that same blue dot appeared on everyone's pics… it's not the moon https://t.co/jczkWGcee9 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

No Bob, the sunlight hitting Earths atmosphere is much brighter (and closer) than a moon w/out the sun's reflection… — AJ RICE (@AJfriedRICE) August 21, 2017

spoken like a true text book https://t.co/8kM68DX3FJ — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

i spill alphabet soup onto the floor and write whatever words form https://t.co/cnIAKI9fP1 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

you forgot about Slender Man https://t.co/JU4NDzWsN4 — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

It's not me , it's your cognitive dissonance… first stage of grief is usually anger https://t.co/WvZV68h98j — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

tell me the authors and publishers of all your physics books and I'll consider https://t.co/B37XIk6LAZ — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

I like B.o.B's thought processes and his "car talk." I believe he knows more than I do but, if the Earth wasn't round then explain gravity — Sabrina (@58BRIN8) August 21, 2017

Looking forward to B.o.B vs. Neil DeGrasse Tyson round two.