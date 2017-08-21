U2 Fans Receive “Blackout” Promo In The Mail

U2 have sent out a letter promoting a new song called “Blackout” and their upcoming album Songs Of Experience. Fan site @U2 reports that several U2 fans received a letter in the mail containing text referencing William Blake’s Songs Of Innocence And Experience, with a superimposed silhouette of Bono’s son and Edge’s daughter revealing the words:

Blackout … It’s clear who you are … will appear U2.com

The bottom of the page reads “U2 will announce _____ on ______,” with the title and date blacked out. See below.