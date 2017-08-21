Mystikal Arrested On Rape Charge

Mystikal has been arrested and charged with first degree rape, TMZ reports. Police in Shreveport, Louisiana put out a warrant for his arrest last week, and the rapper turned himself in to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department today. According to TMZ, Mystikal and another man are being charged with raping a woman at a casino where he was performing in 2016. A representative for Mystikal says that the allegations are false and that he plans to plead not guilty. He’s currently being held on a $2 million bond. In 2003, Mystikal pled guilty to sexual battery and extortion and served six years in prison for forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards.