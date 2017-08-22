Billy Corgan Announces Ogilala LP Produced By Rick Rubin

Billy Corgan has been discussing a solo album produced by rock-star whisperer Rick Rubin for nearly a year now. Today he’s finally announced that project in earnest. It’s called Ogilala, and he’s releasing it under the name William Patrick Corgan. Lead single “Aeronaut” is expected soon.
UPDATE: Here’s “Aeronaut.”
Oligala tracklist:
01 “Zowie”
02 “Processional”
03 “The Spaniards”
04 “Aeronaut”
05 “The Long Goodbye”
06 “Half-Life Of An Autodidact”
07 “Amarinthe”
08 “Antietam”
09 “Mandaryne”
10 “Shiloh”
11 “Archer”
Corgan will also launch a North American tour the day after the album drops. Tickets are available here. The dates:
10/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Theatre
10/18 Wilmington, DE @ Grand Opera House
10/20 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/25 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/27 Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater
10/29 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
11/01 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/02 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever Cemetery
As for Corgan’s other exploits, there’s still no official word on the long-rumored reunion of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup, but you can purchase one of Corgan’s guitars for $1 million as part of his gear sale.
Ogilala is out 10/13. Pre-order it here.