Dead Cross Cancel LA Show At The Last Minute As Mike Patton Reportedly Hurt In Accident

Mike Patton, the Faith No More frontman and out-music impresario, was apparently hurt in an accident last night. Patton was in Los Angeles to perform at the El Rey with Dead Cross, the new feral-hardcore supergroup that also includes former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo. Blabbermouth reports that Lombardo and bandmate Mike Crain came onstage at the El Rey after opening act Secret Chiefs 3 had finished their set. Crain told the crowd, “There’s been an accident. Mike was in an accident. It’s not grave, but he’s unable to be here tonight. He’s hurt. So I’m sorry. We apologize. We’re gonna reschedule. And tickets will be refunded at points of purchase.” Here’s a fan-made video of the announcement:

Dead Cross set cancelled. Mike Patton got into an accident pic.twitter.com/WUzuhULQHu — Rey Philip de Joya (@reydejoya) August 22, 2017

This wasn’t the first piece of bad luck that Dead Cross have had since they released their self-titled debut earlier this month. Last week, according to a statement from publicists, members of Dead Cross were taken into police custody in Houston. They also had their gear inspected. The members of the band have reportedly been legally advised not to comment further on the incident.

UPDATE: A rep for the band has provided us with this statement:

Mike Patton was involved in a minor accident last night en route to the Los Angeles’ date of Dead Cross’ current tour. Tonight’s performance has been canceled but a decision has yet to be made about the remaining dates.

UPDATE 2: The show must go on. Dead Cross will play the El Rey Theatre tonight (8/22) after all. Tickets for last night’s show will be honored tonight. Patton had suffered a skateboard accident last night, but is getting stitched up.