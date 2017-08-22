Mourn – “Color Me Impressed” (The Replacements Cover)

The young Barcelona punk band Mourn came out strong in 2015 with their self-titled debut album, and they followed it up last year with Ha, Ha, He. And now they’re getting ready to release a new EP called Over The Wall in a couple of weeks. The new EP only features one new Mourn song, a Ha, Ha, He. outtake called “Angines.” But it also features covers of classics from bands like Echo & The Bunnymen and Hüsker Dü. And it also features Mourn’s take on the Replacements’ “Color Me Impressed,” a sloppy and anthemic punker that originally appeared on the Minneapolis legends’ 1983 album Hootenanny. Mourn’s version is a bit icier and more precise than the original, but it nails both the melody and the spirit. Below, check out the album, the EP’s tracklist, and Mourn’s forthcoming run of North American dates, their first in a couple of years.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Angines”

02 “Over The Wall” (Echo & The Bunnymen cover)

03 “The Fire” (The Sound cover)

04 “Color Me Impressed” (The Replacements cover)

05 “Whatever” (Hüsker Dü cover)

TOUR DATES:

9/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

9/07 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

9/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

9/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory Room)

9/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

9/11 – Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness

9/12 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

9/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Smiling Buddha

9/15 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal (La Vitrola)

9/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Spaceland Block Party

Over The Wall is out 9/8 on Captured Tracks, and it’ll be available on digital download or cassette.