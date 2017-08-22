Tyler Henry Communicates With The Notorious B.I.G. On Lil’ Kim’s Hollywood Medium Episode — Wow!

From time to time, notoriously and noticeably fake Hollywood Medium host Tyler Henry has music-related celebrities on; earlier this year he “facilitated” a “connection” for Kacey Musgraves. On the upcoming season finale, Lil’ Kim is one of Henry’s guests. He says that he communicated with The Notorious B.I.G. and that the rapper — who was, of course, killed 20 years ago — referred to her as his “soulmate.” (Biggie had an affair with Kim while he was married to Faith Evans.) Here’s a trailer for the episode: