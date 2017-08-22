Cloud Nothings – “Up To The Surface” Video

At the beginning of the year, Cloud Nothings released a new album, Life Without Sound. In a couple months, they’re embarking on a tour opening for Japandroids and today they’ve shared a video for “Up To The Surface.” It was created by AUJIK and takes place in a moody, blocky-looking world populated by figures that look like sad Bionicles. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

10/13 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall*

10/14 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*

10/16 Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians*

10/17 Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre*

10/19 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion*

10/21 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre*

10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre*

10/24 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

10/28 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre*

10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live*

10/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor*

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater*

11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*

11/06 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

11/07 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom*

11/08 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club*

11/10 New Orleans, LA @ Republic*

11/10-12 McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

11/15 Houston, TX @ White Music Hall*

* w/ Japandroids

Life Without Sound is out now via Carpark Records.