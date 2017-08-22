Cloud Nothings – “Up To The Surface” Video

At the beginning of the year, Cloud Nothings released a new album, Life Without Sound. In a couple months, they’re embarking on a tour opening for Japandroids and today they’ve shared a video for “Up To The Surface.” It was created by AUJIK and takes place in a moody, blocky-looking world populated by figures that look like sad Bionicles. Watch below.
Tour Dates:
10/13 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall*
10/14 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall*
10/16 Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians*
10/17 Winnipeg, MB @ Garrick Centre*
10/19 Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion*
10/21 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre*
10/22 Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre*
10/24 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*
10/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*
10/28 Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre*
10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live*
10/31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor*
11/02 Chicago, IL @ Vic Theater*
11/04 Detroit, MI @ The Majestic*
11/06 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*
11/07 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom*
11/08 Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club*
11/10 New Orleans, LA @ Republic*
11/10-12 McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest
11/15 Houston, TX @ White Music Hall*
* w/ Japandroids
Life Without Sound is out now via Carpark Records.