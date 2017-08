Last month, Blue Hawaii — the synth-pop project made up of Raphaelle ‘Ra’ Standell of Braids and Alexander ‘Agor’ Kerby — announced that they were releasing their first album since 2013’s Untogether. It’s called Tenderness and it’s out in a couple months, and today they’ve shared a self-directed video for lead single “No One Like You.” It follows Standell around carrying one of those robot dogs to substitute for the real thing. Watch below.

Tenderness is out 10/6 via Arbutus.