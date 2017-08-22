Margo Price – “Weakness” Video

The old-school country badass Margo Price released her surprise EP Weakness last month, and now she’s made a video for its honky-tonk title track. In the clip, director Curtis Wayne Millard films Price as she robs a liquor store, burns it down, sings in front of a wall of flames, and leads police on a high-speed chase. The video is cool as hell, though it would be even cooler if it had the budget for the explosions and car crashes that it has to imply. Check it out below.

Weakness is out now on Third Man.