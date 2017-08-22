DOOM – “DOOMSAYER”

Right now, Adult Swim is sharing one new track every week from the mercurial, long-absent underground rap legend DOOM. We’ve already heard the Sean Price collab “Negus” and “True Lightyears,” which resurrects DOOM’s old KMD group and features Jay Electronica. The latest installment is “DOOMSAYER,” on which DOOM takes over a hazy, trippy beat from the Alchemist, rhyming “brain vomit” with “rain comets.” Also: “Villain make her squirm till her perm all dry.” Check it out below.

