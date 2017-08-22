Linkin Park Planning Chester Bennington Memorial Event In LA

After Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington took his own life last month, his bandmates shared an open letter detailing their grief and the legacy he left behind. Since then, the band has been relatively quiet, sharing a few posts on social media on occasion. Today, Linkin Park’s bassist Dave Phoenix Farreell shared a new statement on behalf of the band announcing that they’re putting together a memorial event in LA in honor of their departed frontman. Read below.