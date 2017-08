On 2015’s Peripheral Vision, Turnover stopped making punk music and started making sparkling, floaty dream-pop, and on their new album Good Nature, the Virginia Beach band sound even more sparkling and floaty than ever. We’ve already heard early tracks “Super Natural” and “Sunshine Type,” and now you can stream the whole shimmering 11-track collection below via Noisey ahead of its official release on Friday.

Good Nature by Turnover

Good Nature is out 8/25 via Run For Cover.