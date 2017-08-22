Floyd Mayweather Furious After Justin Bieber Unfollowed Him On Instagram

Justin Bieber has apparently cut off ties with once-close friend Floyd Mayweather. The duo, who were often seen near the ring together during Mayweather’s fights, are allegedly no longer on speaking terms, which is supported by the pop-star’s recent decision to unfollow the professional boxer on Instagram.

According to TMZ, Bieber is currently being counseled by the Hillsong Church and was told by church pastors to cut off bad influences from his life. It seems as if Mayweather — who is known for frequenting strip clubs — was the first friend with whom Bieber chose to cut ties.

The boxer reportedly lashed out at Bieber after the unfollowing by calling him a “traitor.”

Surely making matters worse, in a recent video with TMZ, Bieber threw some more shade at Mayweather by predicting that the boxer’s opponent Conor McGregor would win their next fight. Hopefully, for Bieber’s sake, this beef doesn’t end in blows.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.