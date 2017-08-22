Morrissey’s Hollywood Bowl Show Promoted With Defaced Freeway Sign

When he announced his new album Low In High School earlier today, Morrissey also announced a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on 11/10. (Several other unconfirmed tour dates in October and November leaked on Spotify last month.) And it looks like the show is being promoted with a defaced freeway sign, as the Hollywood Bowl exit on the 101 was apparently altered overnight to include Morrissey’s name:

Spotted on the 101 freeway Hollywood Bowl exit…Morrissey! -#ktla #hollywoodbowl #morrissey #la #lamorningcommute @kevinandbean A post shared by Catherine Townsend (@lovedetective) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

No one from Moz’s camp has taken credit, but an exec from his management company did tweet about it:

Spotted on the 101 Freeway / Hollywood Bowl exit. #morrissey pic.twitter.com/MBzE1TVluP — ira brian miller (@irabrianmiller) August 22, 2017

Seems like a lot of fuss for a show that’s inevitably going to be cancelled.