Morrissey’s Hollywood Bowl Show Promoted With Defaced Freeway Sign

Morrissey
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty

When he announced his new album Low In High School earlier today, Morrissey also announced a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on 11/10. (Several other unconfirmed tour dates in October and November leaked on Spotify last month.) And it looks like the show is being promoted with a defaced freeway sign, as the Hollywood Bowl exit on the 101 was apparently altered overnight to include Morrissey’s name:

No one from Moz’s camp has taken credit, but an exec from his management company did tweet about it:

Seems like a lot of fuss for a show that’s inevitably going to be cancelled.

