Brockhampton – “Sweet” Video

If you’re not already excited about Brockhampton, it’s time to get excited. The LA-via-Texas rap collective are about to drop Saturation II, their second full-length of the summer, on Friday, and we’ve already seen electrifying videos for “Gummy,” “Swamp,” and “Junky.” Now they’ve shared another one for a new song called “Sweet,” and it’s just as good. Again directed by ringleader Kevin Abstract and filmed in what looks like one take, the clip is low-concept but highly effective, mostly because watching these kids do their thing is just exciting in and of itself. Watch these kids do their thing and get excited below.

Here’s the album art and tracklist for Saturation II:

Saturation II is out 8/25.