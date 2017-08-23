The Killers – “Run For Cover” Video

Next month, the Killers are back with their new album called Wonderful Wonderful. And after making a sharp, self-aware video for first single “The Man,” they’ve just shared another one for the slick, muscular “Run For Cover.” Director Tarik Mikou shot this one like a horror movie, or maybe like a Hitchcockian thriller. The clip tells the story of a woman running away from a man through foggy woods; a mysterious cassette tape and a molotov cocktail both figure in heavily. The members of the band are in the video, but you never see them performing; it’s almost like they’re ghosts haunting everything. Watch it below.

Wonderful Wonderful is out 9/22 on Island.