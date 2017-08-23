Karl Blau – “Slow Children”

Karl Blau, the Pacific Northwest DIY-indie veteran, helped the Richmond, Virginia hippie-soul auteur Matthew E. White record his landmark 2012 album Big Inner, and now White is repaying the favor. Today, Blau is announcing his new album Out Her Space, which follows last year’s Introducing Karl Blau and which will be out later this fall. Blau recorded the album in White’s Richmond, Virginia studio Spacebomb, with the orchestral-soul Spacebomb house band (which includes newly minted Fleet Foxes bassist Cameron Ralston backing him up. White also played guitar and synth on the album, and Megafaun’s Phil Cook played pianos. Blau produced the album himself and played a bunch of its instruments. First single “Slow Children” is a lush, expansive sigh of a song about how we all need to slow the fuck down right about now, and it’s rich in horns and percussion and a whole lot of other things. Check it out below.

Out Her Space is out 11/17 on Bella Union.