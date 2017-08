The Front Bottoms, the monstrously popular New Jersey punk duo, have just announced plans to follow up their 2015 album Back On Top with a new one called Going Grey. First single “Raining” is grand and reflective and damn near arena-ready. In its video, director Ryan Baxley films frontman Brian Sella as he wanders the wilds of New Jersey in a hospital gown that’s only there in his imagination. Check it out below, via The FADER.

Going Grey is out 10/13 on Fueled By Ramen.