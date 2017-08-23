Taylor Swift Announces New Album Reputation

All week, Taylor Swift has been tweeting cryptic teasers, short videos of a snake. We assumed that this was all the lead-up to an announcement of a new album, and we were right. Today, Swift tweeted that her new album Reputation, the follow-up to 2014’s colossal pop blockbuster 1989, will be coming 11/10, and that its first single, reportedly titled “Timeless,” will arrive tomorrow night. If that cover art is anything to go on, this album will delve heavily into all the gossip that’s surrounded Swift in recent years. So let’s all imagine how her song about Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat might sound before it becomes inescapable.

Prepare to respect motherfucking craft when you hear it.