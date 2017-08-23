Tyler, The Creator – “Ziploc”

Last month, Tyler, The Creator released Flower Boy, a messy and personal and impressive album. Today, on the new track “Ziploc,” he reflects on that album’s success and on his place in the world. It’s a short song, just a minute and a half, and it features Tyler going in over the beat from Jay-Z’s “4:44.” Tyler has done more producing than rapping lately, but this is proof, if we needed it, that he still knows how to rap. Tyler also just announced a run of fall North American tour dates, starting with his Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Below, listen to “Ziploc” and check out the tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium
11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
Flower Boy is out now on Columbia.