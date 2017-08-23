Tyler, The Creator – “Ziploc”

Last month, Tyler, The Creator released Flower Boy, a messy and personal and impressive album. Today, on the new track “Ziploc,” he reflects on that album’s success and on his place in the world. It’s a short song, just a minute and a half, and it features Tyler going in over the beat from Jay-Z’s “4:44.” Tyler has done more producing than rapping lately, but this is proof, if we needed it, that he still knows how to rap. Tyler also just announced a run of fall North American tour dates, starting with his Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Below, listen to “Ziploc” and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

Flower Boy is out now on Columbia.