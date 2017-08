Mister Heavenly comprises Man Man’s Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus), Islands’ Nick Thorburn, and Cold War Kids/Modest Mouse/Shins drummer Joe Plummer. The band will release a new album called Boxing The Moonlight in October and we heard debut single “Beat Down” already. The band debuted a brand new rock and roll foot-stomper today called “Hammer Drop.” Watch the lyric video below.

Boxing The Moonlight is out 10/6 on Polyvinyl.