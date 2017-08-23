MTV VMAs Announce Rod Stewart Performance (Really)

Rod Stewart will be performing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, joining a star-studded lineup that already includes host Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, the Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Gucci Mane, Khalid, Julia Michaels, Post Malone, Logic, and that band that Jared Leto’s in. MTV has announced that Stewart will be teaming up with Joe Jonas’ band DNCE to perform a “reimagined” version of his 1978 hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” remotely from Las Vegas. It’ll be his first VMAs performance since 1988, when he did “Forever Young.” Also performing remotely from Las Vegas is Demi Lovato, who will be singing “Sorry Not Sorry.” The rest of the VMAs will take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, 8/27.