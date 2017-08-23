JAY-Z’s 4:44 Tour Features A 40-Ft. Jeff Koons Balloon Dog

JAY-Z is hitting a couple of US festival dates in September –New York City’s The Meadows Music And Arts Festival and his own Made In America fest in Philadelphia — and then touring North America for the rest of fall in support of 4:44. He debuted his 2017 stage show at the V Festival in the UK on Saturday. It has not been widely-enough commented upon, so we’re underscoring the point here now: JAY-Z performed, and will likely be continuing to perform, in front of a 40-foot inflatable dog balloon designed by Jeff Koons.

Don’t believe me? It was reported and documented, actually. Look, here’s Jeff himself confirming it’s all his fault:

Thrilled to work with Jay-Z to create a 40-foot Balloon Dog for his festival tour. #jayz #jeffkoons #balloondog #vfestival Photo by @samneill_photo A post shared by Jeff Koons (@jeffkoons) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

The prop is inspired by Koons’ smaller, late-’90s sculpture “Balloon Dog (Orange),” which, as Architectural Digest points out, sold for $58.4 million at Christie’s, the highest price tag on a work by a living artist ever.

What do you even say about a thing like JAY-Z rapping in the shadow of a 40-foot dog balloon? It was prophesied, of course, in “Picasso Baby,” Hov’s statement of purpose as a rich guy with a burgeoning interest in buying deathly-expensive art: “Jeff Koons balloons, I just wanna blow up.” He did just that, and it looks like he’ll continue to throughout the rest of the year.

One more for the road:

Front of main stage at v festival😜 Jay-Z was siiiiiiiiick! Roll on day 2! #jayz #vfest2017 A post shared by Stephen Orford (@1996stepheno) on Aug 20, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

