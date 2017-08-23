Watch A Cool Fanmade Multicam Of Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood Playing Radiohead Rarity “Follow Me Around” At Italian Earthquake Benefit

On Monday, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood played a special set as a duo at a benefit concert for Le Marche, the region of Italy devastated by recent earthquakes. They performed rarities including “Faust Arp” and the unreleased “Follow Me Around” for the first time since 2010, and now some enterprising YouTuber has compiled fan-shot video from the show into a supercut featuring high quality audio of “Follow Me Around.” Check that out below.